WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 243.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 17,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 207.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,469,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

