WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 150 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $930.72. 438,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

