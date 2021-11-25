Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.