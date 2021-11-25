Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.75

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.75 and traded as high as C$27.47. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.35, with a volume of 33,889 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

