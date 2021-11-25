White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $942.08 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,084.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,846,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

