White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $942.08 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,084.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
