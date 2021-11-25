William Blair Weighs in on HireRight Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireRight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRT. Truist Securities began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

