Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

