Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 364.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.64. 2,449,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

