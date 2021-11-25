Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 885 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,469,635. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.