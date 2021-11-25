Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 672,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 14,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

