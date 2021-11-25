Winfield Associates Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 92.6% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,934.35. 823,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,859.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,705.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

