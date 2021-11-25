Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,924 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 502,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,167. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $42.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.