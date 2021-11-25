Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.49. 2,147,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

