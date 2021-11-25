Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.37. 2,191,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,097. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.