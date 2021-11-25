Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $595.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $612.05 million. Woodward posted sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD opened at $114.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.