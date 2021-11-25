Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

