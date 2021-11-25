Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,380. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $230.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

