YUMMY (YUMMY) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $123,134.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00067881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.63 or 0.07589459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,748.68 or 0.99599687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,823,686,176 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

