Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yunhong CTI were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. Yunhong CTI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

