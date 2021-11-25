Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 618,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.34 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.