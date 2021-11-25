Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 618,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.34 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

