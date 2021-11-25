Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 515.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

CHDN opened at $236.24 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.