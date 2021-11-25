Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.84. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EME opened at $128.62 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $85.20 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

