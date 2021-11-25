Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,649 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

