Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $2,043,911. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.73. 184,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. AAON has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $81.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.