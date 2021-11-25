Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.84. 603,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.