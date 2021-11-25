Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $26.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings of $26.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $24.45 and the highest is $29.71. Alphabet reported earnings of $22.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $2,922.40. 900,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,850.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,668.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

