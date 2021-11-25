Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $4,524,000.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 1,053,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,371. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

