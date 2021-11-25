Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 720,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,755. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.