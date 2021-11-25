Zacks: Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post sales of $233.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.78 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $867.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

KN opened at $22.11 on Monday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

