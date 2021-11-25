Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

KIDS traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $62.15. 31,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.73.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,804 shares of company stock valued at $612,712 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.