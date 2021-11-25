Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

SANW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 111,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,334. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

