Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 355,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

