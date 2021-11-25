Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.12. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

