Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $23.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $21.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $46.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $48.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.47 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 2,989,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.