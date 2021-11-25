Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) to report sales of $111.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.42 million and the lowest is $109.99 million. Chindata Group posted sales of $68.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year sales of $437.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.41 million to $441.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $631.21 million, with estimates ranging from $586.04 million to $666.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 1,919,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,409. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

