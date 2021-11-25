Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce $27.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $27.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.85 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $60.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 1,990,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,355. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.