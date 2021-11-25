Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US posted earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.76 on Monday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

