Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,200 shares of company stock worth $6,079,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 5,424,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,374. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

