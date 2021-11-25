Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 159.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. 1,039,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,934. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $224.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

