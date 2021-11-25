Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $77.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 252,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

