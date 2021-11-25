Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 95,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.