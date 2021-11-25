Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 95,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.20.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
