Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.83). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

BCEL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 173,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,859. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 184.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.