Zacks: Brokerages Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.99 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 883,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,248. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.