Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.