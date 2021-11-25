Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.