Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings per share of $3.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.19. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

