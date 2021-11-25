Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.67 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.