Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $487.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,241. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $934.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

