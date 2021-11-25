Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Macerich by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 18.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Macerich by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 2,277,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

