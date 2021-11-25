Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 35,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

