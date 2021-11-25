Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 541,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

